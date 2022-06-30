Experts Call for Constant Sensitisation to Address Cyber Threats

Emma Okonji

Some cyber security experts have called for constant awareness and sensitisation of individuals and organisations to help protect their data.

The experts made the call in Lagos during a security awareness session organised by Infodata Professional Services in collaboration with Forcepoint, with the theme; ‘Data and Human Factor -The One Security Solution‘.

Senior Manager, Sales Engineering at Forcepoint, Mr. Mohammed El Shenawy, said creating awareness from time to time about the new technologies and the basic protection from internet risk was very important.

According to El Shenawy, “Today’s awareness is for professionals that need to protect people’s data.”

In his presentation, the Managing Director of Infodata Professional Services, Chuks Ulu Udensi noted that current data has showed that there is an increasing proliferation of targeted cyber-attacks in the financial services sector, ranging from insider threats to typical Ransomware, Phishing, Web application and Vulnerability exploitation attacks, Denial of Service (DoS) attacks and attack campaigns of the nation-state and state-sponsored threat actors.

Regional Solution Manager, sub Sahara Africa at Infodata Professional Services, Eze Isiago, said it partnered with Forcepoint to sensitise prospective and current customers about the growing trend in technology.

Regional Sales Manager, Infodata Professional Services, Chika Udensi, said “as we all know, technology is evolving and Infodata and Forcepoint have decided to come together to give end users topnotch security platform.”

Chief Information Security Officer of Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Igboa Abumeri, said the event had helped to create more awareness on how to keep safe online and protect the systems made available to customers to carry out financial transactions.