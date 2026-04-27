  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

Court Orders Speedy Trial of Alleged Coup Plotters, Adjourns Till April 29

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered an accelerated hearing in the case involving six suspects accused of plotting to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The court fixed April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 for the commencement of trial proceedings as well as the hearing of bail applications filed by the defendants.

During proceedings, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, told the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed and had witnesses available, subject to the convenience of the court

Counsel to the first defendant, Mohammed Ilayepo, indicated that his client’s bail application was due for hearing. Justice Abdulmalik, however, ruled that the trial would commence before any bail applications are considered.

Counsel to the second, third, and sixth defendants; Paul Erokoro, A.I. Yeru, and N.S. Diri respectively, expressed reservations about their readiness to proceed, citing the short notice given to them and the complex nature of the case.

Justice Abdulmalik then directed all counsel to agree on dates suitable for a speedy trial. The court subsequently fixed April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 as hearing dates for the accelerated trial.

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