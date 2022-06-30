  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

Buhari Reappoints DMO DG, Patience Oniha, for Another 5-year Term

Latest | 3 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, for a second term of five years in accordance with Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a release issued Thursday said renewal of the appointment, takes effect from July 1, 2022.

According to the statement, Oniha’s appointment for a second term was based on the significant achievements recorded by the DMO in the last five years, under her leadership.

Among the achievements are the introduction of Sukuk and Green Bonds to finance the development of infrastructure where there is a huge gap.

Under her watch, as part of the initiatives to improve the sustainability of the public debt and opening up avenues for raising long term funds for corporates, the DMO introduced long term Bonds with tenors of 30 years in the domestic and international markets.

This is aside from attracting diverse investors including retail investors to the FGN Bond Market.

Internally, Oniha was said to have introduced reforms to strengthen the DMO, as a critical agency in the public finance ecosystem of the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.