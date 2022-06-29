YABATECH Signs MoA with​ Bionomics to Boost Security on Campus​

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), yesterday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Bionomics, an innovative technology company to enhance the​ security architecture in the college.

The organisation will install 300 Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras around the campus with 75 poles which will be fixed with LED lights.

Speaking with journalists at a brief ceremony held at the college’s Council Chambers, the Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe said the MoA will upgrade its system aside enhancing its security. He added that the LED lights will also monitor the perimeter of the college.

“The LED will serve as digital​ marketing advertisement to recoup the money they have invested.”

He stated that security has been a challenge in the country and the college is not an exception, “if we can have a situation to upgrade the security architecture of the college, we will welcome that.”

He said​ the project will not extend beyond its Yaba campus, adding that the initiative was mooted two months ago when the organisation approached the management on it.​

“They told us about their​ pedigree and that the initiative worked in University of Benin. I am also sure that they have started such at the University of Lagos. So if that was done in UNIBEN and UNILAG, why not in Yabatech,” the rector said.

The Managing Director of Bionomics, Mr. Ogochukwu Onyedika​ said the 75-year-old college which accommodates about 20,000 students, needs security, adding that rather than complain, there is need to add value to such a system.

“​We are trying to support and contribute our quota towards stamping out insecurity in Nigeria by deploying cameras on campus. This is a Public Private Partnership (PPP). YABATECH is not putting in any money, but we would fund and manage it so that the infrastructure does not break down after a few years,” he said.

The MD said it will generate its revenue from advertising technological products and services to the students, adding that the project will be done in phases.

“We are coming here to complement the college, and not to replace what is already existing, so we need to consider the financing and there is a lot to improve on and learn from. There could be different scenarios of insecurity that we would be responding to.”

Asked how his organisation intends to monitor the project, Onyedika said, “we are using the best sensors and alarm systems available that will ensure that nobody touches it. With the cameras everywhere, any infractions will be captured on those cameras. There is also comprehensive insurance. There will also be a control centre within the campus where our personnel will monitor activities and ensure that the cameras are functioning as they should be.”