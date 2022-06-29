  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Senate to Send Delegation to Ekweremadu in London

Latest | 46 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday said it will send a delegation  to the United Kingdom to see the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is facing organ harvesting charge in that country. 

Senate President Ahmad Lawan stated this after  an emergency closed-door session, which lasted for about one hour. 

Lawan said the delegation, which comprised of members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, will leave for London, United Kingdom on Friday. 

The Senate President also mandated the committee to engage the British High Commission in Nigeria to get more details on the case.

He said the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has been engaged for necessary diplomatic support to Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice. 

Lawan said the Senate decided to limit discussion on the case because the issue is already in court. 

He, therefore, assured Ekweremadu’s family and Nigerians that the Senate will continue to engage the Foreign ministry and Nigerian High Commission in London on the case. 

Lawan also urged all relevant government institutions, including the foreign ministry, to continue to provide required support to the former deputy Senate President and his wife with a view to ensuring justice and fairness.

Details later..

