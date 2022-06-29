Nigeria Info Organises Nationwide Round Table Conference

Nigeria’s leading talk station, Nigeria Info, has announced the first edition of its nationwide Round Table Conference (RTC). This is a bid to champion conversations around the socio-economic and political state of the nation while also proffering sustainable solutions that will address the already identified problems plaguing the overall growth and development of the nation.

The RTC, which is scheduled to hold between June 28 and June 30, 2022, is a platform designed to feature all of Nigeria Info’s presenters across Lagos State, Rivers State, and Abuja with the aim of addressing peculiar issues of national concern that has happened within the first half of this year.

Speaking on unveiling the first national edition of the RTC, the Group Brand Manager for Nigeria Info, Sandra Ezekwesili, stated that this nationwide broadcast seeks to bring pressing national issues to the front burner in order to drive solution-based conversations.

“We, as a leading broadcast brand, understand the critical role we play in shaping the perceptions of the masses through the news content we churn out via our broadcasts on a daily basis across the nation.”

“It is on this backdrop that we have come to the full realisation of the need to create a viable platform that encourages broadcasters, including the audience, to dissect issues of national concerns in order to proffer sustainable solutions that would positively impact the developmental efforts of the country,” she said.

The RTC is a social-driven initiative of Nigeria Info which affords both the audience and the presenters the opportunity to critically x-tray the socio-political and economic happenings across the country for the first half of the year.