I Will Support Your Govt, Fayose Tells Ekiti Governor-elect

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has assured the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, of support to move Ekiti forward .

Fayose told the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and perceive himself as the Governor of Ekiti State and leader of the people regardless of their political affiliations.

The former governor spoke Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, while playing host to Oyebanji, who paid him a visit after winning the June 18 Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He defeated other candidates in the election, including Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party and the Fayose-backed Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party.

Fayose said: “I promise to support Oyebanji’s administration in whatever area his support would be needed. The development of Ekiti State is a collective effort.

“You have to see all Ekiti people as your own. You are the governor of all regardless of political affiliations”.

Oyebanji said the visit was to extend courtesies to Fayose as a former governor of the state, who, according to him, demonstrated statesmanship by congratulating him shortly after he was declared winner of the June 18 election.

The visit was sequel to the congratulatory messages sent to Oyebanji by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the June 18 election, Chief Bisi Kolawole, Ekiti State chapter of PDP and Ex-Governor Fayose respectively, hailing the outcome of the election, won by the APC candidate.

It is recalled that Oyebanji had earlier gone on a thank you visit to the Governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti, a day after the incumbent Governor led two other APC governors to visit him at his Ikogosi Ekiti country home.

The Governor-elect has also visited the first civilian Governor of the state, currently Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, at his Iyin-Ekiti country home earlier in the week.

He had earlier visited Chief Deji Fasuan, the nonagenarian elder statesman who chaired the committee for the creation of Ekiti State, under whom he served as Secretary (to the committee) as well as the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.