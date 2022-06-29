  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Communities, Kill Three Persons

Suspected gunmen  attacked Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi, killed three persons and destroyed properties believed to worth millions of naira.

Spokesman of the State Police command, SP Chris Anyanwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki  yesterday that the command was aware of the incident.

According to Anyanwu, the incident occurred at Ojiogu and Okpochiri Ukwagba Ngbo communities on Monday and `few persons` have been reported dead.

“Yes, we have some details. It happened on Monday. Two houses and one shop were burnt. Two motorcycles and one tricycle were also burnt by the hoodlums.

“The DPO in the area said there are few dead bodies seen on the ground. The police are working round the clock to ensure the restoration of peace in the area,” the Police spokesman said.

Executive Chairman, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Mr Clement Odah,  condemned the incident.

He assured  all that efforts would be intensified to unravel the circumstances that led to ‘such unwarranted attack and loss of lives and properties.’

