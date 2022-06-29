131 Stranded Nigerians Arrive from Libya

Rebecca Ejifoma

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 131 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya.

The voluntary assisted returnees included 72 adult females, six girls and four female infants. Others are 31 men, 11 boys and seven infant males.

This batch makes it a total of 1,052 so far brought this year from Libya. They arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Ikeja aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at 7.29pm on Tuesday.

While the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in a special intervention sponsored by the European Union is responsible for the repatriation, the Director-General of the NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, represented by Coordinator Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, received them.

Other agencies on ground with NEMA are the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Commission for Refugees, NAPTIP, NSCDC, Nigerian Port Health, DSS and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).