  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

131 Stranded Nigerians Arrive from Libya

Latest | 10 hours ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 131 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya.

The voluntary assisted returnees included 72 adult females, six girls and four female infants. Others are 31 men, 11 boys and seven infant males.

This batch makes it a total of 1,052 so far brought this year from Libya. They arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Ikeja aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at 7.29pm on Tuesday.  

While the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in a special intervention sponsored by the European Union is responsible for the repatriation, the Director-General of the NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, represented by Coordinator Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, received them. 

Other agencies on ground with NEMA are the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Commission for Refugees, NAPTIP, NSCDC, Nigerian Port Health, DSS and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.