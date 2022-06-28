Soludo Denies Attacking Obi, Umeh

David-Chyddy Eleke



Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has denied attacking the former governor of Anambra State, and Labour party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Soludo also denied attacking the former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Victor Umeh.

Some news reports had on Sunday quoted Soludo to have mocked members of APGA, who recently dumped the party for the Labour Party. In the reports, Soludo who was addressing members of APGA had said those who left the party for Labour Party would labour in vain.

He was also quoted to have said it was unthinkable for a party that does not have an elected officer to believe it would win a presidential election.

There had been a new wave of defection from APGA to Labour Party since Obi joined the party.

But Soludo in a statement by his press secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime said the statement credited to his principal was totally false and unfounded.

Aburime said: “Our checks reveal the statement was a total misrepresentation by an overzealous reporter who was not among the journalists present when Governor Soludo spoke extempore during his interaction with some audience after his 100 days in office media broadcast.”

He described the attribution as an attempt by some misguided elements to cause disaffection between the Labour Party presidential candidate and his party leadership.

He urged the public to disregard the entire statement, insisting that it never emanated from Soludo.