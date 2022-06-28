One Year After, Police in Imo Arrest Killers of Gulak

Amby Uneze



The Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command yesterday announced that it has arrested one of the suspected killers of former Political Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was gruesomely murdered on May 30, 2021, on his way to the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri by gunmen.

Briefing journalists yesterday, the Police said one Anosike Chimaobi of Umuedo Obohia, in the Ahiazu Mbaise council Area of the State was involved in the killing.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam who paraded the suspect on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Barde before newsman in Owerri, said Chimaobi who later confessed to the kidnap of one Jude Nwahiri, at Eke Nguru junction, Aboh Mbaise council area was equally involved in the attack and murder of many police officers and collection of their rifles.

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspect to include: one locally made pistol with two rounds of live ammunitions, one Biafra flag, 1 IPOB, ESN War flag and 30 war cutlasses.

Abattam also named four suspects who he said were members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN but who claimed to be unknown gunmen terrorizing Oru East, Oru West and the State as a whole.

“They are among the syndicates that burnt and attacked the palace of Dr. George Obiozor, the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on 19th March this year,” adding that the same syndicate kidnapped an abroad based philanthropist, Chief Okoro of Ubachima, Awo-Omamma, Oru East Council Area when the victim visited his home town, shared palliatives and empowered some youths.

According to the Police spokesman, a ransom of N1 million was collected by the hoodlums before they released the victim while his police orderly-one Inspector Ado Ibrahim of 43 PMF was murdered by the hoodlums.

Abattam said the suspects having committed the offence ran to Lagos State before the operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit strategised and apprehended them, even as they confessed to be members of IPOB/ESN, kidnapping, armed robbery and murder of the police officer.

Shedding more lights in the police efforts to stem terrorism, kidnapping and armed robbery in the state, Abattam said upon receipt of credible intelligence that some members of IPOB/ESN had perfected plan to kidnap a Japanese-based Nigerian who visited his home town, Umutei Mgbele Oguta council area, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit swiftly swung into action, foiled the kidnap when the terrorist appeared on security officers uniform.

The potential victim, he said was saved from being kidnapped while the hoodlums resorted to robbing the people they got at the vicinity.

Other three suspects namely Chigaemezu Esokwa aged 24 of Logara in the Ngor Okpala Council Area, Kelvin Afoku aged 21 of Umuoma Nekede-Owerri West LGA and Munachi Umunnawuike aged (26 years) of Umuanuma Aboh Mbaise LGA arrested for terrorism, kidnapping, Armed robbery/murder had all volunteered statements, confessed to the crime of armed robberies within the Naze Timber market and its environs with a number of exhibits recovered from them.

The police explained: “Eye witnesses account, especially the account given by the Driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack.

“The assailants were said to have used a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver color; Toyota Sienna 1998 Model with golden color; Toyota Hilux with white color; and a Lexus RX 330 with golden Color. (Registration numbers are withheld for security reasons).

“Having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken. With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects.

“The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area. The hoodlums where met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with Onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the police noted that, “on sighting the Police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police teams. The gallant and battle ready Police officers swiftly returned the fire.

“The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.

“Three AK 47 Rifles, one Pistol, five AK 47 magazines with ninety two rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered. The assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN. The driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co- victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESN members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers. During the encounter, two of the police armored personnel carriers (APC) were riddled with bullets but survived the gun battle.”

The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc commended the gallant effort of the team and admonished them to continue to protect the public space.