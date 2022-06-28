INEC Registers 10,487,972 New Voters, Youths Account for 58%

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the ongoing voters registration exercise has recorded a total of over 10 millions voters.

In an update of current registered voters, INEC said that 10,487,972 Nigerians have registered for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC)

Giving a breakdown of the registration of voters, INEC said that those that have completed their registration stood at 8,631,696, comprising 3,250,449 that registered online and 5,381,247 that did . physical registration.

According to the data posted by INEC 4,292,690 of the registrants are male, while 4,339,006 are female.

People with disability (PWDs) are 67,171. The youths consist of the highest number of registrants with 6,081,456, which is about 58 per cent t of those so far registered.

According to occupational distribution, artisan registrants at 497,179, farmers and fishers are 1,104,549 and those on business categories are 1,578,837.

For the public servants, the number of registrants is 92,273 and the civil servants are 274,961, while house wives who have registered are 1,005,137.

The students are the highest registrants so far with 3,084,921. The traders who have registered are 500,152, others are 493,684.

The middle age of between 35 to 49 years are 1,748,993.

All these registrants, INEC said was at Monday June 27. The exercise is expected to end on June 30, but the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu said on Saturday at the close of the musical concert to sensitise and mobilise more registrants, that the exercise will continue until when all those willing to be registered are captured in the ongoing voters exercise.