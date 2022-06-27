Vigilance Corps Suspends Activities in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The entire Niger state vigilance Corps have suspended their activities following the detention of the state Commander of the organisation, Mr. Nasir Mohammed Manta.

Manta was detained for about 24 hours in Minna by the police for allegedly detaining some miscreants arrested by the corps.

It was learnt that Manta took the action after 22 miscreants arrested by the corps were handed over to the police but within few hours the miscreants regained their freedom without being charged to court.

Armed youth gangs have in recent times become terrors in the state capital inflicting bodily harms on each other before also threatening the peace of the state capital which has resulted in the death of no fewer than five people injuries to scores and looting of shops.

“I have directed my men to close and lock their offices for the meantime,” Manta said after being released from detention, adding, however, that his incarceration will not stop him and his men from delivering good service to the people of the state.

“The incident will not deter us from our duty to the people of Niger state in complementing security agencies to safeguard lives and property.

“We are not in any way deterred, we are not serving the police we are only concerned with the security of our people and Niger state” Manta declared.

Following the suspension of activities of men of the vigilance, the miscreants on Saturday resumed their activities in Minna sending fears into the residents.