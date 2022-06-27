  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Noor Takaful Insurance Distributes N109m Surplus to Policy Holders

Business | 15 hours ago

Ebere Nwoji

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer composite Takaful Insurance firm has distributed a total of N109.846 million as surplus to policyholders who did not make claims on their insurance contracts during the 2020 financial year. 

The insurance firm announced this recently during the Surplus Distribution event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Muhtar Bakare, explained that out of the total sum of N109,846,000.00, the General Takaful policy holders  were  to get the sum of N74,121,000.00 while Family Takaful policy holders were to  receive N35,725,000.00. 

Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Aminu Tukur,stated   that   the   surplus   distribution  came    as   the   redemption   of   its   pledge   to policyholders   noting   that   Takaful   insurance   has   become   highly   receptive   among Nigerians over the last few years. Tukur assured stakeholders that the company would continue to provide innovation and leadership in the Takaful Insurance industry while maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards.

In her remarks, the Managing Director, Lotus Capital Limited, Hajara Adeola, stated that    Takaful   insurance, a non-interest   finance,     remains   the   best   alternative insurance for the generality of Nigerians as it helps to promote financial inclusion.

