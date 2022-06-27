Noor Takaful Insurance Distributes N109m Surplus to Policy Holders

Ebere Nwoji

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer composite Takaful Insurance firm has distributed a total of N109.846 million as surplus to policyholders who did not make claims on their insurance contracts during the 2020 financial year.

The insurance firm announced this recently during the Surplus Distribution event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Muhtar Bakare, explained that out of the total sum of N109,846,000.00, the General Takaful policy holders were to get the sum of N74,121,000.00 while Family Takaful policy holders were to receive N35,725,000.00.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Aminu Tukur,stated that the surplus distribution came as the redemption of its pledge to policyholders noting that Takaful insurance has become highly receptive among Nigerians over the last few years. Tukur assured stakeholders that the company would continue to provide innovation and leadership in the Takaful Insurance industry while maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards.

In her remarks, the Managing Director, Lotus Capital Limited, Hajara Adeola, stated that Takaful insurance, a non-interest finance, remains the best alternative insurance for the generality of Nigerians as it helps to promote financial inclusion.