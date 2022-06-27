NCFRMI/UNHCR Certify Lagos State As Refugee-Friendly City

The Honourable Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on Monday in Lagos, alongside other partners, certified Lagos State as a refugee-friendly city with the Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu signing the dotted lines declaring the state as one of the Cities with Refugees.

The NCFRMI Boss described the event as a defining moment with global significance, adding that the signing underscores the place of refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons and other Persons of Concern (PoCs) in the heart of the Executive Governor.

According to her, Lagos has always been and particularly under the current leadership, has created inclusiveness and promoted hope for refugees and other PoCs through favourable policies in the areas of education, health and social services.

With the signing, Lagos has joined other league of towns and cities in the world that have signed the Declaration.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim acknowledged and applauded the resilience and doggedness of refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons and other PoCs in Nigeria.

She acknowledged that a good number of them are contributing to the national economy in areas such as healthcare, education, farming, trading, commerce, furniture making, tiling, construction, hair dressing, manufacturing, music and arts, etc.

She encouraged them to sustain their resilience; doggedness and to keep honouring their obligations and perform their lawful responsibilities by respecting the laws, customs and norms of the land.

She thanked the partners, the UNHCR, ECOWAS and other international and local partners for their support at all times in the concerted effort to ensuring that relief and succour is brought to all Persons of Concern.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further solicited for the support of other local and international bodies to assist and support the Commission towards implementing its humanitarian mandate.

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, called for more action to address discrimination against refugees in non-conflict zones, pointing out that the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian War had aggravated the crisis of refugee.

Represented by Dr. Abubakar Suleiman, the minister said Nigeria would continue to respect the provisions of the 1951 Convention on Refugee, stressing that international best practice would be employed in handling the IDPs across the country.

UNHCR Representative to Nigeria, Ms. Chansa Kapaya, said the commemoration was created as a day to build empathy, celebrate the strength and courage of refugees, while also recognising their resilience and taking action to solve their plight.

She urged global leaders to step up and work together to solve the global refugee challenges.

A Cameroonian refugee, Zemkwe Nekuna, a lawyer, who spoke on behalf of international refugees in Nigeria, delivered the appreciation note of IDPs to the Government for offering them the platform to grow beyond their predicament.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the state will remain open and continue to provide non-discriminatory assistance to all displaced persons seeking safety of their lives from violent conflicts and disasters.

He added that the State will remain a refugee-friendly city and provide economic opportunities to displaced persons legitimately seeking to rebuild their lives.

Sanwo-Olu hailed the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI), United States Government and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for responding to the challenges of displaced persons.

The Governor subsequently signed an instrument confirming Lagos as a city with refugees.

Others at the event are Deputy Dean of Law/Head of Department of Public Law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Muhammed Ladan; Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremiengo; Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu among others.