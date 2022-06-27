  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Breaking: CJN Muhammad Has Resigned, Say Sources

Breaking | 9 hours ago

The Chief Justice of Nigeria,  Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad may have resigned on health grounds. 

According to a report monitored on Arise  News Channel, two impeccable sources at the Supreme Court have anonymously confirmed  that the CJN has resigned. 

Last year, Justice Muhammad was reported to have travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to treat an undisclosed ailment. 

His resignation comes on the heels of a protest letter by his brother justices of the Supreme Court over poor welfare service.

Details shortly….

