I Won’t Quit Politics, Osinbajo Tells Supporters

Segun James

After his failed bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he will remain in active politics.

Osinbajo further noted that he would continue to push for a better Nigeria.

He stated this while addressing “representatives of the Diaspora Professionals for PYO” in a virtual meeting, a statement by his media aide, Mr. Laolu Akande said.

“I intend to stay very actively engaged in the politics of our country, because I believe strongly that, if God gives us that opportunity, the change will be swift and we will make a real difference.

“We must continue to push. If we give up and say let’s see how it goes, we will be much further back than where we started from,” Osinbajo explained.

When the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a special convention to elect a presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 general election at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Osinbajo came third behind former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, and ex-transport minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.