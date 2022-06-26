Abducted Catholic Reverenc Fathers Regain Freedom

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State on Sunday evening announced that two reverend fathers and two others abducted by gunmen at Gidan Maikambo , Kafur local government of Katsina State have regained their freedom.

A statement issued Sunday, the Diocesan Director, Social Communication, Rev Father Chris Omotosho, said “With hearts full of joy, we announced that our brethren Fr. Stephen Ojapa, Fr. Oliver Okpara, Mr. Hassan Hassan and Ms. Ummie Hassan.who were abducted by gun men at midnight of 25th May, 2022 in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State, have all gained freedom.

The statement further said they thanked everyone for their prayers, support, encouragement and show of love. “May the name of the Lord be praised, now and forever. Amen! Thank you.”

The statement did not say whether ransom was paid before the gunmen freed them