ICPC: Raided House with Stashed Billions Belongs to Military Contractor Not Buratai

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja





The Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said yesterday that operatives of the agency raided a property in Wuse 2, Abuja, where billions of cash in naira and foreign currency were stashed.

There were reports that the said funds belonged to former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

But a statement by the commission said the property and the monies recovered belonged to a military contractor.

Consequently, the anti-graft agency arrested the contractor, the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau, on suspicion of involvement in money laundering.

The agency said it had commenced investigation into the matter.

It said the commission recovered money and other items from the property including N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customised mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multi billion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

“The commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00p.m. and 12:00a.m. in suspicion of money laundering.

“Facts available for the time being indicate that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor,” it said.

The statement said “the commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customised mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.

“The commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial.”