Dempsey Points Where USMNT Needs Improvement

The United States men’s national team (USMNT) will be returning to the FIFA World Cup this year, having missed out on Russia 2018. Prior to that tournament, the Stars and Stripes had appeared at seven successive World Cups, with their best performance coming at the quarterfinal stage in 2002.

The US did not qualify for Qatar 2022 with any great flourish: they finished three points off the pace set by Canada and Mexico in the third round of the CONCACAF tournament and were only ranked ahead of Costa Rica on goal difference.

Clint Dempsey, who racked up 141 caps for the USMNT and shares the record as their all-time leading scorer in international football (57 goals, tied with Landon Donovan), has pointed the areas where coach Gregg Berhalter’s team needs to improve before facing the likes of England and Iran in the group stage at Qatar 2022.

“We’re missing a No. 9,” said the retired striker. “I think someone needs to kind of solidify that role and be the main guy. For example, if you’re looking at Canada with Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, they’ve both been doing a great job … if one is out, another one steps in and they don’t really miss a beat.

“Also, with teams that are going to be pressing us, I think that we need to do a better job of building out of the back with our centre backs and having that confidence to try to play. So it’d be interesting to see how things play out for the team. I think that they do have the quality to get out of the group in Qatar. They’ve just got to be at full strength.”

Dempsey also believes that goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Matt Turner need to see more playing time at club level to ensure they are on top of their games for the tournament in November and December.