Buhari Hails Patricia Scotland On Reappointment as Commonwealth Secretary General

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Hon. Baroness Patricia Scotland, QC, on her reappointment as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Leaders of the Commonwealth meeting in Kigali, Rwanda yesterday reappointed Scotland by consensus for a further two years to complete the balance of her period in office.

The Nigerian leader, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina commended the purposeful leadership of the Dominican-born barrister and diplomat in the last six years, championing the values of the association in the areas of youth, women and childcare, trade, among others.

The President expressed gladness that under her tenure the organization is alive to its responsibilities in promoting shared commonwealth values and aspirations aimed at supporting collective interventions in health, climate change, environment, sustainable energy, ocean protection and blue economies, small and vulnerable island states, good governance, rule of law and democracy.

President Buhari also welcomed the various Declarations presented for consideration and adoption during CHOGM 2022 namely; the Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization; the Commonwealth Living Lands Charter; and the Kigali Declaration on Childcare and Protection Reform.

He noted that the letter and spirit of these declarations are relevant to the common desire and aspirations to promote international peace and security, sustainable economic growth, development and the rule of law, good governance, democracy, respect for human rights and gender equality.

President Buhari wished the SecretaryGeneral a very successful term in office, thanking her for being very supportive of Nigeria during her term in office.

He said: ‘’My firm belief is that the Commonwealth will survive and thrive for as long as the principles of justice and equity remain the cornerstone of our political, economic and social contract”.