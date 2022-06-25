Buhari Felicitates Sanwo-Olu at 57

.

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he marks his 57th birthday anniversary.

The President, in a release issued Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the governor on remarkable strides of service in the private and public sector.

President Buhari noted the visionary leadership of the governor in Lagos State, with impact on infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service, creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state.

As the former Managing Director and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation and banker turns 57, the President believed his vast experience in the private sector will always be relevant in pursuing competence and excellence in governance, after working successfully with the big financial institutions in the country.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will keep and prosper the Governor of Lagos State and his family.