Ogun Partners Private Developers for 400 Housing Units

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has entered into partnership with a consortium of estate developers for the construction of about 400 housing units spread on 50 hectares of land at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Kobape in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The state Commissioner for Finance and the Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, disclosed this at a meeting with the developers in Abeokuta, explaining that the proposed first phase of the development would be constructed on 50 out of the entire 500-hectare estate.

He said the partnership was in furtherance of the government’s commitment towards provision of housing infrastructure for its teeming population.

According to the commissioner, the houses are to be constructed in detached and semi-detached duplexes, which fall within the first phase development of the estate located in the state capital.

He added that the engagement of private partners was a further attestation of the incumbent government’s confidence in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) as a major catalyst to the overall development of any nation.

The commissioner charged them to deliver world class project, saying the government places high premium on quality job delivery.

The project, according to him, would be supervised by the Ministries of Finance, Physical Planning and urban Development, Housing; Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), and the Bureau of Lands and Survey.

He said the project is expected to be delivered before the end of the first term of the current administration.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Olatunji Odunlami; Managing Director, OPIC, Mr. Biodun Fari-Arole; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Revenue Assurance, Mr. Seyi Ogunseye, and representatives of the Ministry of Housing as well as other agencies.

