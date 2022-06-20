Navy Strengthens Maritime Collaboration with French Navy, Indian NDC

Uzoma Mba

As part of moves to strengthen its maritime collaboration, the French and Indian Navies recently visited the Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Nigerian Navy (NN).

For the French Naval Ship BORDA, its visit was a collaborative effort towards hydrographic training activities and Passage Exercises at sea with NNS LANA, while the Indian National Defence College team led by Major General Rajesh Moghe were on a study tour to strengthen collaboration.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, noted that the technical collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and the French Naval Ship BORDA, for trainings and Sea passage exercises would further enhance the improved security experience in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Stressing that the collaboration would further build the Nigerian Navy’s technical strength in hydrographic activities, he said: “it marks a remarkable turning point for our collaborative efforts as we continue to seek better times in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Not long ago, Nigeria was delisted from piracy-prone states, and this was possible as a result of our collaborations, not only of Nigerian Navy, but other stakeholders as well. We hope to see more of these kinds of visits and hope to go back to the old days when we also pay port calls to foreign nations.”

The Commanding Officer of the French Naval Ship, Lt. Commander Pierre- Henry Lavergne, said: “It is a great pleasure for me and my crew to be in Lagos for the hydrographic cooperation with NNS LANA since four days of being here.”

Also speaking, French Defence Attaché, Col. Dujon Guillaume, said the first step in the cooperation since the acquisition of NNS LANA from a French company, OCEA, has shown that they would want more engagement with the Nigerian Navy in the future as well.

For the Indian delegation, speaking on the purpose of the visit, Major General Rajesh said it was to expose the course participants to the military culture and operational activities in Nigeria.

He said the already existing relationship made it possible for the course participants to visit Nigeria to further deepen the good of both countries and thereafter formulate strategies that will help to strengthen the military as a whole.

The Indian Defence College team comprised 120 members with 40 from Indian Army, 12 from the Indian AirForce, nine from the Indian Navy, 21 from the civil services, including administrators from the revenue services, and industry, and approximately 40 from the foreign services from about 22 countries.

