Odii: I’ll Make Ebonyi Nigeria’s Preferred Investment Destination

Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, in this interview speaks on how Nigeria can develop to become a strong economic nation, outlines his gubernatorial agenda to include economic diversification, industrialisation, infrastructure, healthcare, security, party politics and why he believes Ebonyi deserves a new direction.

You contested the 2023 governorship poll and back in the race for 2027. What inspired your decision to run again?

Leadership remains Nigeria’s greatest challenge. Every nation is blessed with human and natural resources, but without the right leadership those resources cannot be translated into prosperity for the people.

That conviction informed my decision to contest in 2023, and it remains the reason I am running again. Although the outcome of the last election did not reflect the aspirations of many of our supporters, I remain convinced that Ebonyi State deserves purposeful and visionary leadership.

For years, I have contributed to the development of Ebonyi as a private citizen through philanthropy. Through our foundation, we have invested in education, healthcare, youth empowerment and housing. We have built homes for indigent families and supported thousands of people across the state. Every one of those interventions is verifiable.

However, I also realised that there is a limit to what an individual can achieve without public office. Government has the capacity to implement policies that positively affect millions of lives. That is why I decided to offer myself once again for service.

My ambition is not driven by personal interest. It is driven by the desire to build a prosperous Ebonyi where opportunities are available to everyone.

What lessons did you learn from the 2023 election?

The biggest lesson is that democracy can only thrive when every legitimate vote counts. Many Nigerians have become discouraged because they believe their votes no longer matter. We must restore public confidence in the electoral process.

We have carefully reviewed everything that happened during the last election. As a result, we are much better prepared organisationally and strategically.

Another important lesson is voter education. Citizens must understand that protecting their votes is the same as protecting their future. We will continue to mobilise people at the grassroots to participate actively in the democratic process and remain committed to ensuring that every lawful vote is counted.

You have unveiled the “ANYI GEMEYA” agenda as your blueprint for Ebonyi State. What inspired this vision, and what does it seek to achieve?

My vision is to make Ebonyi State the preferred investment destination in Nigeria while improving the livelihoods and capacity of our people. Everything in the Anyi Gemeya agenda is driven by one central objective—to create opportunities for our people to prosper. I want to build a state where every citizen has the opportunity to create wealth, earn a decent living and enjoy a better quality of life.

The agenda is built on four pillars: accelerated economic development and industrialisation; development of new and existing infrastructure; youth and human capital development; and institutional reform anchored on the rule of law and security. These pillars are interconnected because sustainable development cannot happen in isolation.

Why do you believe you are the right person to lead Ebonyi State at this time?

Leadership is about vision, competence and the ability to deliver results. For more than two decades, I have built successful businesses, created jobs and managed complex organisations.

Beyond business, I have remained actively involved in the development of Ebonyi through the Ebele and AnyiChuks Foundation, where we have carried out numerous humanitarian and community development initiatives.

These experiences have given me a deep understanding of the aspirations and challenges of our people. I have travelled across the state, interacted with farmers, traders, artisans, professionals, students and traditional rulers. I understand their struggles because I have listened to them. My administration will therefore be driven by practical solutions rather than empty promises.

Economic development is the first pillar of your agenda. How do you intend to transform Ebonyi’s economy?

Ebonyi must move beyond dependence on monthly allocations from the Federation Account. A sustainable economy is one that creates wealth from its own resources.

Our state is blessed with fertile agricultural land, abundant solid minerals and significant tourism potential. These comparative advantages must be harnessed to build a diversified economy.

Agriculture will receive special attention because it remains our strongest economic asset. We intend to promote mechanised farming, establish agro-industrial processing zones, encourage year-round irrigation and strengthen access to finance for farmers and small businesses.

Rather than exporting raw produce, we want to encourage value addition. Rice, cassava, maize and other crops should be processed within Ebonyi before they are sold. That approach creates industries, generates employment and increases government revenue.

We will also improve the ease of doing business by creating an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and private investment.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Ebonyi’s economy. What will your administration do differently?

A – Agriculture has enormous potential to transform Ebonyi State if we move beyond subsistence farming. My administration will encourage mechanised agriculture and modern farming techniques to increase productivity. We will establish Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones that will enable us not only to produce crops but also process and package them for local consumption and export.

We also intend to promote all-year-round irrigation farming so that our farmers can cultivate beyond the rainy season. Access to finance remains a major challenge for farmers, so we will work with financial institutions and development partners to improve funding for farmers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

In addition, we will set aside between 400 and 500 hectares of arable land to attract major local and foreign investors into commercial agriculture, particularly in rice production and other high-value crops.

We will also invest in improved seedlings, agricultural research, extension services and technology transfer so that our farmers can compete favourably with others across the country.

Beyond agriculture, your manifesto speaks extensively about industrialisation. How do you intend to transform Ebonyi into an industrial hub?

Industrialisation is essential if we are serious about creating sustainable jobs and expanding our economy. Ebonyi has abundant natural and human resources, but we must create the right environment for industries to thrive. My administration will develop industrial clusters with the necessary infrastructure to attract small, medium and large-scale manufacturers.

We will also improve the ease of doing business by simplifying government processes and removing unnecessary bottlenecks that discourage investors.

An Economic Council will be established to drive productivity, competitiveness and policy reforms that support industrial growth. For poorly performing state-owned enterprises, we will undertake reforms, including privatization where necessary, to improve efficiency and ensure better value for the people.

In addition, we will develop quality standards for products made in Ebonyi so they can compete successfully in both national and international markets.

What specific measures will you introduce to grow businesses in the state?

A thriving business environment requires fairness, inclusiveness and access to opportunities. One issue I addressed in the manifesto is the treatment of non-indigenes. Ebonyi belongs to everyone who lives, works and contributes to its development. My administration will not discriminate against anyone because of where they come from. Investors and residents must have confidence that their businesses and legitimately acquired properties are protected under the law.

We will also work with the Federal Government and neighbouring countries, particularly Cameroon, to expand export opportunities by leveraging the Trans-African Highway that passes through Abakaliki.

Our farmers and entrepreneurs should have access to regional and international markets.

Furthermore, we will facilitate access to finance for farmers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, while introducing intervention programmes that support small businesses. Trade promotion initiatives will also be implemented to increase the visibility of Ebonyi products and businesses across Nigeria and beyond.

Ebonyi is blessed with solid mineral resources. What is your plan for the mining sector?

Mining has enormous potential to contribute significantly to our economy, but it must be properly regulated.

My administration will establish an institution to coordinate mining activities in the state and work closely with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to ensure proper licensing and compliance.

We will document and publicise the mineral deposits available in Ebonyi to attract credible investors while ensuring that host communities benefit from mining activities. We will also encourage greater participation of Ebonyi citizens and indigenous businesses throughout the mining value chain, creating employment and supporting local economic development.

Tourism appears to be another area of interest. How will your government unlock its potential?

Ebonyi possesses unique cultural heritage and tourism assets that have not been fully developed. We intend to conduct a comprehensive review of the sector and produce a clear tourism policy to guide future development.

Each tourist site will be evaluated based on its economic potential through detailed cost-benefit analyses. Development will be carried out in phases to ensure sustainability and value for money. We will also increase investment in culture and tourism because these sectors can create jobs, attract visitors and generate significant revenue for the state.

Infrastructure is often described as the backbone of development. Which projects would receive immediate attention if you assume office?

Infrastructure is the foundation of economic development. Our administration will construct strategic roads, rehabilitate existing ones and improve connectivity between farming communities, industrial clusters and markets. We will also work with other South-East states to advocate for the extension of the standard gauge railway to Abakaliki and pursue a regional railway plan that will improve the movement of goods and people.

Beyond transportation, we will invest heavily in technology. Government services will be digitised to improve efficiency, reduce the cost of governance and promote transparency. We also intend to establish an innovation and technology incubation hub where young people can acquire digital skills, conduct research and develop solutions that support economic growth.

Are you not threatened by the overwhelming power of incumbency, considering that the ruling party controls both the state and Federal Government?

A few days ago, I saw a clip of the Governor speaking on the media, and I’m sure many of you also saw it. But I believe power belongs to God, and power also belongs to the people. Am I intimidated? No. Am I afraid? No. That is because I know the masses are with us. I am not scared of anything.

The real power of incumbency rests with the people. Sometimes, people simply need to be educated to understand that power does not belong to those in government; it belongs to the citizens. That is why I am going to the people. I am not going against the people.

How prepared are you to confront vote buying?

Vote buying thrives where people are not properly educated. When citizens understand the consequences, they will refuse to sell their future. Would you sell your future for N5,000 or N10,000? That is the question we continue to ask our people. We are taking this message to market women, elderly citizens and rural communities.

We want them to understand that the little money they receive during elections cannot secure their future. We have established campaign teams that are going from house to house, educating people. Our message is simple: Do not allow anyone to induce you to sell your vote. Poverty should not become the reason you mortgage the future of Ebonyi State.

How serious is the PDP going into this election when one of its prominent leaders is openly supporting the Federal Government?

The leader you are referring to is serving in the current administration under President Bola Tinubu. That is not hidden. Everybody knows it. He was appointed by the President. At the same time, he remains a member of the PDP. The party itself acknowledged that he accepted the appointment. Personally, I believe performance should always come first. If you look at developments in the Federal Capital Territory today, many Nigerians acknowledged that the Minister is performing. Where public resources are properly utilized, citizens benefit. That is what matters to me. If a public official performs well, he deserves recognition regardless of political considerations. For me, governance is ultimately about performance.

Who is your running mate, and what informed your choice?

I have a running mate, but I have not unveiled him yet. At the appropriate time, I will formally introduce my running mate to the public.

You mentioned that politics today appears to be driven more by personalities than by political parties. Could you please elaborate on that?

Politics has become increasingly personality-driven. If you look at what is happening today, you will see that people are paying more attention to individuals than to political parties. Why are we gaining traction across Ebonyi State? It is because people are looking at the individual who is seeking to lead them. As I speak with you, many members and structures from other political parties are joining us.

If you go to Ebonyi today, you will see that many political structures are collapsing into ours. That is happening because people are beginning to ask important questions: Who is this person? What has he done? What is he bringing to government?

Nigeria will not develop simply because of political parties. It will develop when we begin to judge leaders by their competence, integrity, ideas and achievements. That is the direction we must move as a nation.

The issue of zoning remains controversial in Ebonyi State. What is your position?

I do not see zoning as a problem. Unfortunately, politics in Ebonyi has sometimes been driven by narratives that are not supported by history. There has never been a legally documented agreement establishing a zoning formula for the governorship. From time to time, politicians introduce different narratives whenever they believe such arguments will favour them politically. People often ask whether competence should be sacrificed simply to satisfy zoning.My answer is no.

Competence should always come first. Historically, Ebonyi people came from different blocs. One bloc traces its roots to the Abakaliki axis, while another traces its roots to what is now the Afikpo axis. At the creation of the state, there was a gentleman’s understanding that because the state capital was located in Abakaliki, the first governor should emerge from the Afikpo bloc.

That understanding was never implemented. Instead, the first governor came from the Abakaliki bloc. When you examine the history carefully, you will discover that the Abakaliki bloc has occupied the governorship for about twenty years, while the Afikpo bloc has had only about eight years.

So, if anyone wants to discuss equity, fairness and justice, those are the facts that should guide the conversation. However, I am not contesting because of zoning. I am contesting because I am a bona fide son of Ebonyi State who believes that what the state needs today is competence. Our people deserve capable leadership. Competence—not incompetence—should determine who governs Ebonyi State.

What conditions do you believe will guarantee a free and fair governorship election in Ebonyi State?

We are still a developing democracy, and one of our biggest challenges is voter education. Many people have not received enough civic education to understand the value of their votes. That is why we have taken voter education to the grassroots.

Our campaign team is engaging market women, elderly people, young voters and rural communities, helping them understand the consequences of selling their votes.

We are encouraging them to think about the future of their children, access to quality education, healthcare and employment opportunities.

People must understand that when they vote, they are deciding the future of their communities. I always say that the power belongs to the people.

If voters come out in large numbers and remain at their polling units until the votes are counted, it becomes very difficult for anyone to manipulate the process. When people fail to vote, or leave immediately after voting, they create opportunities for electoral manipulation.