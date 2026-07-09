UBA Foundation Partners Slum2School to Equip Pupils with Financial Literacy Skills

Kayode Tokede

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the United Bank for Africa(UBA) Group, has strengthened its commitment to financial education by partnering Slum2School Africa to deliver a hands-on financial literacy workshop for underserved children, equipping them with essential money management skills from an early age.

At the heart of the initiative was the UBA Money Explorers Book, an engaging learning companion designed to introduce children to the fundamentals of financial literacy through interactive stories, practical money ledgers, games and activities.

The programme also introduced pupils to the UBA Red Vault, a savings product created to encourage healthy financial habits from childhood.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, underscored the importance of introducing children to financial education early, noting that such interventions help build lifelong habits that foster confidence, responsibility and economic independence.

“Every child deserves the tools to dream bigger and plan better, regardless of where they come from,” Atta said. “When we teach a child to understand money, we are giving them confidence, choice and a clearer sense of what is possible. Our partnership with Slum2School Africa enables us to reach children who stand to benefit the most, and seeing their enthusiasm as they learn reminds us why this work is so important.”

The workshop benefited from the expertise of the Slum2School Africa team, led by Senior Programmes Manager, Adekunle Idowu, and Education and Innovation Manager, Oluyemi Alugo, whose contributions helped create an engaging and impactful learning experience for the children.

Speaking on UBA’s commitment to nurturing financially responsible young people, UBA’s Segment Executive, Children and Youth Banking, Ozioma Obi, said the initiative reflects the Bank’s broader vision of raising a financially confident generation.

“We are creating products and experiences that make banking simple, relatable and enjoyable for children from their very first lesson,” Obi said.

“The Money Explorers Book and the UBA Red Vault are designed to make saving exciting rather than a task. When children begin this journey early, they develop habits that will serve them throughout their lives. That is how we nurture informed, empowered and financially responsible future generations.”

The initiative forms part of UBA Foundation’s broader financial inclusion and social impact agenda, which promotes education, youth empowerment and community development through innovative learning programmes and grassroots outreach across the Group’s twenty African countries of operation.

Also speaking, Adekunle Idowu, Senior Programmes Manager, Slum2School Africa, said: “Financial literacy is a life skill that every child deserves, regardless of their background.

“Through this partnership with UBA Foundation, we are helping children develop the confidence, knowledge and discipline to make informed financial decisions from an early age.

“When we empower children with these skills today, we are investing in a more financially responsible and economically resilient future.”