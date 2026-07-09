Alia Defends Local Govt Autonomy, Declares It is Working Perfectly in Benue

*Lauds Tinubu’s reforms, says state become medical tourism hub, backs state police

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, yesterday rose in stout defence of local government autonomy saying the third tier of government was working perfectly in his state.

He dismissed insinuations that local government and judicial autonomy were being undermined in the state, insisting that Benue remained fully compliant with provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

Briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja, the governor declared: “Our local government autonomy is sacrosanct. The judiciary also enjoys full autonomy. These are verifiable facts.”

According to him, local government councils now independently execute development projects while the state government concentrates on supervision and accountability.

His words: “It has reduced my burden significantly. My responsibility now is to supervise, inspect projects and ensure accountability. Once local governments receive their allocations, they execute their priorities and account for how the resources are utilised.”

Alia hailed the economic reforms being executed by President Bola Tinubu saying the programmes had strengthened the state’s finances, improved security, revived infrastructure and agriculture, and transformed Benue into the nation’s emerging medical tourism hub.

The governor said the increased fiscal space created by the federal government’s reforms had enabled his government to invest heavily in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture and security while meeting inherited financial obligations.

He assured residents that every additional resource accruing to the state would continue to be managed prudently and transparently.

Alia stressed that Benue was on a clear path of growth and development, expressing confidence that the gains recorded under the current administration would continue to deepen.

“The reforms initiated by President Tinubu have altered the development trajectory of Benue. We are among the biggest beneficiaries because they have created opportunities for greater investment in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, security and human capital development.”

Alia attributed the development to a deliberate strengthening of the state’s security architecture through the Benue Civil Protection Guards, the Joint Task Force code-named Anyam Nyor, community vigilantes and technology-driven intelligence gathering.

According to him: “I can sit where I am and monitor what is happening in different frontline areas of the state. We have put several mechanisms in place, but I will not disclose all our strategies because they are part of our security architecture.”

He said the improved security situation had enabled thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return gradually to their communities and resume farming.

Alia for the umpteenth time pledged his support for the establishment of state police, stressing that community-based policing would improve intelligence gathering because personnel recruited from their local communities understand the terrain and can identify criminal elements more effectively.