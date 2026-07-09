EU, Switzerland, France, Devt Partners Back Yobe’s Shift to Long-Term Recovery

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union, the Swiss Government, the French Development Agency (AFD), Germany’s development agency (GIZ), the United Nations and other international partners have reaffirmed their commitment to helping Yobe State move beyond humanitarian relief towards long-term recovery, resilience and sustainable development for communities affected by conflict, displacement and climate change.

The renewed commitment came at the end of a two-day technical mission to Yobe State, where the delegation reviewed ongoing donor-funded interventions, engaged government officials and community leaders, and assessed projects aimed at providing durable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs), strengthening livelihoods and improving water resource management.

The mission, which formed part of a broader July 5–10 joint visit to Yobe and Adamawa states, brought together representatives of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the Embassy of Switzerland, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), UN agencies and implementing partners.

The delegation held strategic discussions with the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), the Durable Solutions Secretariat and other state authorities on implementation progress, sustainability and better alignment of donor-funded programmes with the state’s recovery and development agenda.

A major highlight of the visit was an inspection of the proposed site for the European Union-funded Support for Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria (SIDPIN) programme in Maisandari Community.

The project, jointly implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UN-Habitat, was designed to promote sustainable local integration for displaced persons and host communities through improved housing, health, education and social infrastructure.

The delegation also visited Swiss-funded durable solutions projects implemented by Save the Children in Maisandari and Sumsumma communities, where members interacted with community peace ambassadors, farmers, livestock beneficiaries and early warning committees working to strengthen livelihoods and improve community resilience.

During visits to primary healthcare facilities, the team met Mother-to-Mother Support Groups and nutrition volunteers implementing community-based health interventions aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes.

The mission also featured the official kick-off workshop for the Inclusive Economic and Social Recovery in the Lake Chad Region (RESILAC II) project, where the European Union, AFD, Action Against Hunger, CARE International, government officials and local partners outlined plans to accelerate economic recovery and strengthen resilience in conflict-affected communities.

Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the mission underscored the bloc’s long-term commitment to Yobe’s recovery.

“This joint visit reflects the European Union’s continued commitment to supporting people and institutions in Yobe State as they move from crisis response towards recovery, resilience and durable solutions.

“The progress seen during this visit reinforces the importance of coordinated, locally led approaches that connect livelihoods, basic services, peacebuilding and sustainable resource management,” he said.

Representing the Swiss Government, Mrs. Aline Bürki, Humanitarian Adviser at the Embassy of Switzerland in Nigeria, said lasting peace depends on helping displaced persons rebuild their lives with dignity.

She said: @The integrated approach, which focuses on livelihood opportunities, water and sanitation services, climate preparedness and peacebuilding, demonstrates what can be accomplished when humanitarian and development actors work closely with government and communities.”

AFD’s Programme Manager for Nigeria, ECOWAS and the Lake Chad Region, Mrs. Sally Ibrahim, said the agency remained committed to strengthening resilience and economic recovery in communities affected by insecurity and climate shocks.

She described the launch of the RESILAC II project in Yobe as “an important step” in aligning government and development partners behind shared recovery goals.

Similarly, Mr. Boubakar Abdou Boko, Regional Project Manager for GIZ Nigeria, stressed the importance of sustainable water management to livelihoods, public health and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Dr. Goje Muhammed, welcomed the continued partnership and emphasised that government leadership remains central to achieving lasting solutions.

“Durable solutions are most sustainable when government leads, communities participate, and partners align behind nationally and sub-national owned priorities.

“Together, we are moving beyond immediate humanitarian response toward resilience, recovery and lasting development gains for displaced persons, host communities and border populations,” he said.