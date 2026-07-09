Obi Demands Fair Trial for El-Rufai, Warns Against Selective Justice in His Trial

• Says bail conditions must not become pre-trial punishment

•Moved by wife’s emotional appeal from US

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, yesterday, called for fair and transparent treatment of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Obi warned that any perception of selective justice could undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The NDC flagbearer, who is currently in the United States, said he was emotionally moved after watching a viral video of El-Rufai’s wife, Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, expressing distress over what she described as the treatment meted out to her husband.

In a statement posted on his X account titled, “A Wife’s Tears, A Nation’s Conscience: Let Justice Have a Heart,” Obi stressed that democracy could only thrive where the rule of law is upheld and every citizen is guaranteed equal protection under the law.

According to him, regardless of the allegations against El-Rufai or any other Nigerian, the justice system must remain transparent, impartial and consistent with due process.

He argued that while law enforcement agencies had a constitutional responsibility to investigate and prosecute alleged offences, such powers must be exercised professionally and without actions that could be interpreted as punishment before conviction.

Obi maintained that the bail conditions imposed on suspects should be reasonable and should not amount to pre-trial sanctions capable of eroding confidence in the nation’s judicial process.

“I woke this morning in America and was deeply moved by an emotional viral video of Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, prompting deep reflection on our nation’s future.

“Regardless of the allegations against Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or any other citizen, justice must be transparent and fair, with reasonable bail conditions that should not be seen as punitive before trial. In a democracy governed by the rule of law, institutions exist to protect every citizen’s rights, regardless of their background.”

The former presidential candidate further cautioned against any appearance of selective justice, saying unequal application of the law could weaken public trust and threaten national cohesion.

He urged security agencies and other institutions responsible for enforcing the law to discharge their responsibilities strictly in accordance with due process and constitutional safeguards.

Obi said Nigeria’s progress depended on building institutions that treat all citizens equally, irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity or social status.

“We must resist any hint of selective justice that erodes public trust and threatens national unity. Those tasked with enforcing our laws must act professionally and strictly follow due process,” he stated.

He added that a society founded on justice, fairness and respect for human dignity remained essential to the vision of a better Nigeria.

“Let us strive for a Nigeria where the law is paramount, and where every citizen is guaranteed dignity and justice. This is the foundation of the New Nigeria we envisage,” Obi said.