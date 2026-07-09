Ogun APC Candidate Flags Off Re-electrification, Market Projects in Waterside LGA

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 election, and the incumbent Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Solomon Adeola, has flagged off the re-electrification project for over 50 communities across Ogun Waterside Local Government Area and other parts of Ogun East senatorial district.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, flagged off the project during a town hall meeting with the people of the communities, including traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, youth representatives and other stakeholders in the area.

The re-electrification project covers more than 50 communities in Ogun Waterside and Ijebu East Local Government Areas, where thousands of residents have lived without electricity for over a decade.

The benefitting communities include Onikintimbo, Gbegude, Olorunsogo, Malofe, Itebu-Manuwa, Mile 3, Mile 4, Igede, Oni, Alo, Olojumeta, Ibiade, Agodo, Tigara, Igbafo, Ilushin, Agbure, Efire, Lomiro, Obu, Ayede, Abigi, Ayila, Ita Ogun, Ita Otu, Makun Omi, Igbo Edu, Ode Omi, Awodikora, among others.

Addressing the community stakeholders at the meeting, Adeola, who was accompanied by the deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun, said the intervention aimed at restoring hope to residents whose socio-economic activities had been affected by years of power outages following the vandalism of critical electricity infrastructure.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration in ensuring the project’s successful execution and sustainability, urging residents to take ownership by protecting the facilities from vandalism.

“This project represents our commitment to improving the lives of our people. Electricity is fundamental to economic growth, education, healthcare, and security. We cannot stand by while communities remain in darkness for years.

“Today, we are taking another practical step towards restoring power, reviving businesses, and improving the standard of living of our people.

“I therefore call on the community leaders and everyone in the environment where the cables pass through to forge a 24-hour security surveillance to guide this project against vandals,” he said.

The senator noted that the contractor has been mobilised to commence work and the project will be completed by December 2026.

The re-electrification project follows Senator Adeola Yayi’s recent commitment to restore electricity to the affected communities after a consultative visit to Ogun Waterside, during which residents highlighted the devastating impact of the prolonged blackout.

In fulfilment of that pledge, the senator approved the release of funds from his personal resources and mobilised contractors to begin work on the project.

Adeola also announced plans to build a large market in Ogun Waterside to be powered by solar, which will provide traders with evening market opportunities and further boost economic activity in the area.

He disclosed that construction work on the market would commence within the next two weeks.