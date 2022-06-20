Entrance Exams: 68,633 Candidates Jostle for 110 Unity Colleges



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



Out of the 71,733 pupils that registered for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), the 68,633 candidates that sat for the exams will be competing for slots in the 110 unity colleges across the country.

The registration, which had more girls to the tune of 34,603 candidates, also had females from Sokoto and Akwa Ibom States blazing the trail with 201 and 200 respectively.

The Registrar of NECO, Ibrahim Dantani, who formally presented the results to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Monday in Abuja, said there has been remarkable improvement in terms of registration and performance as compared to subsequent years.

Receiving the results, the minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. David Adejo, said the admission process remains 60 per cent merit, 30 per cent equality of state and 10 per cent exigency.

Stating that it is the most competitive common entrance examination in the country, Adejo reiterated that the female participation and performance only proves that “efforts in increasing access to education especially in disadvantaged states was not a waste”.

He added that the schedule for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) shall be in April of every year, while admission processes must be completed by the end of May.

“It is hereby directed that the schedule for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) shall be in April of every year, while admission processes must be completed by the end of May.

“As you are all aware, it is a common knowledge that our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country. I want to assure all Nigerian parents that government will continue to do her best to improve on infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality for effective teaching and learning in our schools,” he added.

This year’s edition of the examination was written on Saturday May 7, 2022 in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo.

