AbdulRazaq Releases N150m for Water Projects in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has released N150million for the construction of about 48 modern motorised boreholes and their accessories in Moro and Asa Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor said the new investment in water development would complement the ongoing efforts of the present administration to make potable water available to residents of the state.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, which was signed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, the governor stated that the new gesture of the state government has led to the federal government offering to construct 20 solar boreholes in Edu and Offa LGAs, each getting 10 slots to deepen public access to water.

The statement read: “This is just one of the findings from the budget review process this year.

“It is therefore worth informing the Kwara public that the government is committed to steadily meet their water needs in phases as our resources permit.

“The spending on water aligns with the governor’s ongoing investments in Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) and Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign.

“These efforts are glaring and impactful, and we are making appreciable progress.”

