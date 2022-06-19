Tinubu, Atiku Can’t Solve Nigeria’s Problems, Says IARSR’s Director

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Institute for African Renaissance Studies and Actualisation (IARSA) has said the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were not prepared to solve Nigeria’s problems.

The Director of the institute, Yahaya Ndu made the remarks at a news conference in Abuja at the weekend, saying Tinubu “is the leader of the APC since inception without making definite change in the polity.”

Ndu noted that Asiwaju “has been single-handedly picking key office holders in a government. He is bereft of how to move the nation out of the economic and security quagmire it has found itself.”

Ndu challenged President Muhammadu Buhari “not to concession Ajeokuta Steel Company.”

In order to find peace in the polity, however, Ndu said the institute “is leading initiatives to convoke people’s peace and security summit which will be designed to be mass participatory.

He added that the programme would be all inclusive of the citizens of Nigeria, both at home and in the diaspora, but also designed to commence from all the communities of Nigeria all physically and virtually

He said: “If the man has the ideas and is the right person to lead Nigeria now, why has he not shared his wonderful messianic ideas with the ruling party?

“Why did he keep quiet while the whole country was virtually run over by terrorist, kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits. This has turned millions of Nigerians into refugees in their own country.

“If he has the magic wand to turn the economy of the nation around, why has he kept it to himself while the economy went into total shambles and the country became the poverty capital of the world?

“Not only was the same leader of the ruling party with unlimited access to the president, he was the person who single handedly nominated the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; powerful federal ministers and virtually all southwest governors.

“The simple truth is that it is either he has absolutely no idea of how to get the nation out of the woods or he totally lacking in compassion for over 95 percent of the populace languishing in poverty and terrorism,” he said.

