Catholics Banned from Mbaka’s Ministry

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Catholics have been banned from attending the Adoration Ministry of the controversial Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka.

This was contained in a statement Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga issued yesterday, saying the action “is as a result of the utterances of Mbaka which he said violates the church’s teachings.”

Mbaka has been heavily criticised since he described the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, as “a stingy man” and “a joker” who cannot be Nigeria’s President.

The embattled priest apologised to the former Anambra State governor after several backlashes.

In the statement, Onaga, however, ordered that no Catholic priest or lay faithful should attend activities of the Adoration Ministry henceforth until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after giving him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as | entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles,” the statement read.

