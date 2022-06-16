With Essay Competition, Heirs Life Commits to Dev’t of the Nigerian Child

Vanessa Obioha

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), the leading digital life insurance company in Nigeria, recently announced its inaugural national essay competition for primary and junior secondary school students across Nigeria.

Tagged “’Heirs Life Essay Championship’, the nationwide competition targets students between the ages of eight and 13.

The championship is aimed at helping students develop effective writing skills and fostering a communal bond across educational institutions in the country.

Announcing the competition in Lagos, Chief Marketing Officer at Heirs Life, Ifesinachi Okpagu stated that the competition was designed to fulfil the company’s commitment to improving lives, especially the development of the Nigerian child.

“The Heirs Life Essay Championship provides a platform for students to express themselves in the most creative way possible. There is no doubt that this approach will empower the younger generation to dream and pursue their ambition without restriction. At Heirs Life, we celebrate our future leaders and the exceptional talent displayed by our children.”

Entries for the essay championship opened on Friday, May 27 and will close on Friday, June 17. Participating students are required to submit a 500-word essay on the topic, “If I were the President of Nigeria”. Students are expected to notify their schools of their participation.

Prizes to be won include a brand-new laptop for the winning student, N500,000 worth of books and educational materials donated to the winning school, and several other prizes. The winning school will receive the Championship Cup.

Parents, guardians, and school administrators are advised to encourage their children, pupils, students, and wards to participate in the essay championship to push the boundary of creativity among the future leaders. The essays will be graded by a team of professionals in the education field.

