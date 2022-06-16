Journalists Mourn Raheemat Omoro Momodu

Journalists across the country have been mourning veteran journalist, civil society activist, former leader of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Hajia Raheemat Omoro Momodu, who died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Until her death, Momodu, who hailed from Edo State, was the Principal Programme Officer, Human Security and Civil Society Organizations in the Department of Gender and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission.

According to her former colleagues, she was a passionate believer in the Nigeria Project, with a deep commitment to issues of women and children. This passion and commitment drove her activities throughout her life and were exemplified in the roles she played and the responsibilities that she took on.

They said: “We will hold on to the memory of Raheemat Omoro Momodu in death as we valued her in life. Among the fond memories was her dynamic leadership of the Lagos State Chapter of the NAWOJ the 1990s as the chairperson during which she became a vital ally in the establishment of the New Trend Movement in the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).”

“As we learn to cope with the pain of her exit, we will exult and celebrate everyday the memories she left for us. That retention of a friend, more of a sister, who was always there. That of a loyal, jovial, generous and dependable friend, associate and colleague.”

Hajia Momodu was buried yesterday at the Gwarimpa Muslim Cemetery opposite old War College Quarters Gate, Abuja.

Her body left the Wuse (Zone4) District Hospital for the National Mosque, Abuja for prayers before the Gwarimpa Muslim Cemetery where she was buried.

