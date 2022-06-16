Former AGF, Bayo Ojo, Unveils Nigeria’s First Book on Construction Law

Alex Enumah

A former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo would today unveil Nigeria’s first book on Construction Law.

The book authored by Mrs. Ewuwuni Onnoghen-Theophilus, a Nigerian lawyer and daughter of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen would be presented to the Nigerian public in Abuja.

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mrs. Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili has been scheduled to co-present the historical law book.

A program of event sighted by THISDAY yesterday, showed that eminent legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief James Onoja, is coordinating the book presentation.

Among the legal giants billed to witness the book presentation are Chairman, Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Malam Ahmed Raji, Mahmoud Magaji and Damian Dodo.

Others are former governor of Cross River State, Chief Liyel Imoke, former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, General Overseer, Mountains of Fire and Miracles, Dr D.K Olukoya and Africa’s richest woman, Mrs Modupe Alakija.

The document also indicated that several Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal as well as Heads of courts and Judges are to witness the unveiling of the law book.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

