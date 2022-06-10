Club Gives Helping Hand to Oyo Indigenes





Mary Nnah

Oluyole Club, Lagos, a socio-cultural organisation of notable Ibadan indigenes based in Lagos, has rendered financial assistance to 10 young persons who all hail from Ibadan in Oyo State.

The club, whose mission, among others, is to develop and promote the cultural, intellectual, and social welfare of its members and Ibadan, noted that it is using the money to help brilliant students to get rid of ignorance and stagnancy in the society.

Speaking during the 2021 Annual Party/Lecture and Bursary Awards, held at LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Lagos, during which awards scholarships were given to 10 students from various higher institutions in Nigeria, the president of the Club, Alhaji Rasak Oladejo, said, ‘‘the best way to develop any nation is through education, many of us were not born with a silver spoon and I used scholarship all through my life.

“Without the scholarship, I do not know where I will be. If you want to get rid of ignorance, it is through education.’’

He revealed that though the club used to give scholarships to post-graduate students it has now decided to extend it to undergraduate students.

N75, 000 cheque was presented to each of 10 university first-year students to ease their financial burden for academic excellence.

The beneficiaries include Azeez Moyosoreoluwa (UNILAG); Owolabi Barakat Adebunmi (LAUTECH); Olayiwola Olaitan Hafiz (UI); Suara Oreoluwa Grace (UNILAG); Babalola Wasilat Olaronke (UNILAG); Oguntola Ayanfe Ogo-Oluwa (LAUTECH); Olalekan Kolawole Victor (UI); Olubode Sunday Samuel (LAUTECH) and Abioye Daniel Olanrewaju (UI).

Oladejo also disclosed that the annual bursary received a boost from the chairman of the governing council of Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof. Jide Owoeye, who offered six scholarships to indigent candidates from Ibadan to study in the institution annually.

“The club, with the assistance of the university, started taking advantage of the scholarship from the 2019-2020 sessions to date,” he said.

He described the club as made up of distinguished and accomplished indigenes of Ibadan that are based in Lagos and contribute to the socio-economic development of Ibadan.

“One major area of innovation introduced by the club is the commencement of intellectual discourse on strategies for advancing the socio-economic development of Ibadan and Nigeria in general”, he added

The Chairman of the bursary award committee, Oluniyi Fatokun, said the bursary award is for less privileged Ibadan indigenes and that family members of the club cannot benefit.

Fatokun disclosed that about 62 students from different institutions applied for the bursary award while ten were selected on merit and they have completed 100 level with a good Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

