2023: Kachikwu Beats Moghalu, Eight Others, Clinches ADC Presidential Ticket

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Ogheneuvde Oghwovoirole in Abuja

The founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu has won the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.



Kachikwu scored 978 votes to defeat a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who came second in the election with 589 votes.



Other aspirants in the contest included a person with special need, Dr. Chike Okogwu, who stepped down before the primary election, Dr. Chukwuka Monye who scored 339 votes while Princess Chichi Ojei polled 72 votes, among others.



Prior to the commencement of voting, 2,040 delegates were accredited to vote in the primary held within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.



The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu in his welcome address had lamented that the country had gone from being strong to almost been irrelevant due to the leadership failure of the APC and PDP.

Nwosu said the party was aiming to produce 75 percent of the lawmakers both at the state and federal levels.

He stated that the lawmakers would make quality laws that would benefit Nigerians and not for the few.



Addressing the delegates before the commencement of the election, Kachikwu, who is the younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, said his emergence would put an end to the political careers of the standard bearers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election.



‘’I am here to offer myself to you not because I am better than anybody here, but because I care about the future of our country. I offer myself because God has given me the main recognition to stand side-by-side with Atiku, Tinubu and to send them into retirement,” he stated



The Delta State born politician, who said he was on a “rescue mission’’ to savage what the All Progressives Congress had destroyed in the last seven years, promised to initiate wide-ranging public service reforms to eradicate corruption and win the war against terrorism.



Kachiukwu also promised to create equal opportunities for men and women and an improved welfare package for teachers and initiate a technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism abroad.



The ADC presidential candidate pledged to eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers are paid better salaries and build modern cities with better amenities, world-class health facilities and accessible and affordable internet services across the country



Also, human rights activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore yesterday was declared winner in the presidential primary election of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 general elections.



Sowore was declared the winner unopposed at the party’s national convention held in Abuja, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The event was attended by members of the party across the country.



Sowore said during the party’s convention that the process of stabilising the party would commence before the convention to elect another chairman.

Sowore affirmed that other parties have elected their own “thieves”, stressing AAC must elect its own “police.’’

