Audiomack Launches Keep The Beat Going Campaign

Ugo Aliogo



Today, Audiomack is proud to announce Keep The Beat Going, a new campaign launching first in Nigeria and coming soon to several African countries.

A statement by the group said as a leader in bringing African music to fans around the world, ‘Keep The Beat Going’ is the next phase in the global music discovery mission.

“Inspired by the heartbeat of music—the drum—Keep The Beat Going’s creator workshops, playlists, digital ads, and Beat FM partnership are all about empowering creatives and inspiring listeners to tap in with new music from across the continent,” the statement said.

The Vice President, Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson, said: “The Keep The Beat Going campaign is our way of further connecting the Audiomack audience to the diverse world of African music. We care about the artist, the producer, and the fan, and want to make sure they are represented across billboards, radio ads, and more as we move music forward worldwide.”

