2023: Kachikwu Wins ADC Presidential Ticket, Beats Moghalu, Eight Others

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has won the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kachikwu scored 978 votes to defeat a one time Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who came second in the election with 589 votes.

Other aspirants in the contest included a person with special needs, Dr. Chike Okogwu, who stepped down before the primary election; Dr Chukwuka Monye scored 339 votes, while Princess Chichi Ojei polled 72 votes, among others.

At the commencement of the primary election held within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, 2,040 delegates were accredited.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, in his welcome address, lamented that the country had gone from being strong to almost been irrelevant due to the leadership failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwosu said the party was aiming to produce 75 per cent of the lawmakers both at the state and federal levels.

He stated that the lawmakers would make quality laws that will benefit Nigerians and not for the few.

