NDDC: Group Insist on Substantive Board, Kick against Plot to Replace Interim Administrator

Olusegun Samuel



An advocacy group known as the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) has sent a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, over an alleged plot to sack the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Akwa and appoint another to oversee the affairs of the commission.

While insisting that such plot was totally unacceptable, the group maintained that people of the Niger Delta region would only compromise if Akwa would be removed and replaced with the immediate constitution of a substantive board for the commission as demanded by the NDDC Act.

MSDND, in their letter to Buhari and signed by its National Coordinator, Ayibatekena Olodin, alleged that some unscrupulous politicians were plotting for the sack of the interim administrator and for him to be replaced with another interim administrator.

They warned that such move was not only unacceptable but would be resisted by the people of the region with all means possible.

“The plot is totally unacceptable however, the people of the Niger Delta would only compromise if Mr. Effiog Akwa is removed and replaced with the immediate constitution of a substantive board for the commission as demanded by the NDDC Act.

“The Niger Delta people are firmly against the appointment of a new NDDC Interim Administrator. Mr. President, we urge you to allow Mr. Akwa to remain as Interim Administrator until you appoint a substantive NDDC board in the interest of the Niger Delta people, because any new appointment of a new Interim Administrator will set the region further backwards.

“We have observed that in the Seven years of your administration, a substantive board of the NDDC has never been constituted. Instead of constituting a board, all we have had under your administration is a dramatic monologue of confusion and administration brouhaha. Many Niger Delta stakeholders have written, and others have protested against the continued use of the affairs of the NDDC as a comic relief for an already tense polity. The lack of a substantive NDDC board has robbed the region of over 7 years of substantive representation, economic growth and development”.

“Mr. President, kindly ignore these wicked politicians from the region that are against the immediate re-constitution of a substantive board for the region. They have failed the people in the region and want to plunge the administration of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) against the people of the region given the abysmal rating of the APC ruling party in the region.

“Therefore, continuing on this path and relying on these scrupulous politicians’ advice will only lead to failures in the coming 2023 Presidential election.

“Instead of acceding to the provocative plan of anti-APC politicians for the sack of Effiong Akwa and replace him with another interim administrator, it is better for Mr. President to salvage the falling rating of his administration and that of his party by appointing a substantive board to complete the announced sanitisation of the commission.”

