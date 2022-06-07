EFCC Arrests a Youth Corper, 18 Others for Internet Fraud in Kogi

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and 18 other persons for alleged involvement in internet fraud activities during a sting operation in Lokoja, the Kogi State’s capital.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the Head of Media of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, stated that “the suspects were smoked out of their hideouts by the eagle-eyed operatives of the EFCC over the weekend following credible intelligence on the fraudulent activities of the fraudsters in the state’s capital city and its environs.”

The suspects included a corps member serving in the Kogi State, Mr. Adamu Shuabu, and eighteen others persons, namely Achimugu Nelson Ojonoka, Victor Atsumbe, Akoh Grace Samuel, Usman Abubakar Sadiq, Jacob Emmanuel, Solomon John, Christian Oyakhilome, Adesanya Adeolu Tosin, Uloko George Ojonugwa and Timothy Eleojo Moses.

Others are Negedu Joseph Onuchei, Usman Tenimu, Lukman Musa, Samuel Atadoga, Daniel Atekojo James, Abdulrazaq Iko-ojo Ahnod, Olarewaju John Olumide and Ademola Adegoke Daniel.

Upon arrest, a Lexus car, huge sum of money suspected to be proceeds of illegal activities, and different brands of phones, laptops and other incriminating materials were recovered from them.

The suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

