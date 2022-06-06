SERAP, 185 Nigerians Sue INEC over Failure to Extend Voter’s Registration

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 185 concerned Nigerians have filed a suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asking the court to declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral baody to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.

Against its earlier stance, INEC recently extended the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties by six days, from June 3 to June 9, 2022.

But the commission failed to also extend the online pre-registration which ended May 30, 2022 and the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ending 30 June 2022.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1034/2022 filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, SERAP asked the court to determine whether the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration was not a violation of Nigerian Constitution, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, and international standards.

SERAP also asked the court for a declaration that the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration was a violation of eligible Nigerians’ rights to participate freely in their own government, equality and equal protection.

The organisation further asked the court for an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to extend voter registration by a minimum of three months and take effective measures to ensure that eligible Nigerians are able to register to exercise their right to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, read in part: “Extending the voter registration exercise would also bolster voter confidence in the electoral process. One of the people’s most sacred rights is the right to vote.

“The commission has a constitutional and statutory responsibility to ensure the effective exercise of the right of all eligible voters to participate in their own government.

“Extending the deadline for party primaries without providing adequate time and opportunity for eligible voters to register and participate in the 2023 general elections would amount to an unfair and discriminatory treatment of Nigerian voters, and violate other human rights.

“The public perception of the independence and impartiality of INEC is essential for building public confidence in the electoral process, and ensuring the credibility and legitimacy of the 2023 elections.

“Where Nigerians have doubts about the independence and impartiality of INEC, they are more likely to have less confidence in the electoral process thereby undermining democracy.

“The will of the people is expressed through democratic elections. This requires that people should be afforded adequate time and opportunity to register to vote. Extending the voter registration deadline is crucial for promoting the independence and impartiality of INEC and building public confidence in the electoral process.”

