FiberOne Rebrands, Unveils New Logo

Chiamaka Ozulumba

FiberOne Broadband, Nigeria’s largest fiber broadband provider, has announced that it has rebranded. The new philosophy themed: ‘a new way of life’ and visual identity takes effect on June 1, 2022.

The company announced this in Lagos on Wednesday via a statement from the CEO.

CEO, FiberOne Broadband, Lanre Ore, explained that “the rebrand is to position the company as an entity embracing the growing realities of the internet-enabled world. The refreshed FiberOne is making life and living easier for Nigerians because we provide a service that connects individuals with the most important elements of life – work, play, family, business, etc.’’

‘’In 2017, we started out to provide quality fiber to Nigerians at home and at work. We ensured that our products are truly unlimited and affordable. While we are still providing these, we have realized that our internet is enabling something much bigger and we have represented this through our new visual identity and its credo: a new way of life. Our new visual identity has transited the brand from a provider to an enabler, from a functional internet provider to an enabler of quality life and living’’.

This brand overhaul is coming after five years of providing fiber-optic broadband to Nigerian homes and businesses. The company has also adopted a new logo which depicts the infusion of life and living as seen in the letter “O”.

Speaking on how the rebrand will affect the customers, Head, of Sales and Marketing, Kenny Joda, stated that ‘’the rebrand is coming at a time that Nigerians are expecting more from the internet. The 5G network is expected to launch in Nigeria in August and that comes with higher expectations of speed, less latency, and internet efficiency. As a service provider, we have built capacity from all angles to deliver the best quality internet, better customer service, and affordable connectivity to our customers.

FiberOne is Nigeria’s largest fiber broadband provider. Established in 2017, the company has been connecting individuals and businesses across 14 locations in Lagos, Abuja, Rivers and Kwara States to the world and empowering them to excel in their work and daily lives.

