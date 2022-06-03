Aishat Anaekwe Wins Big at RAYLF Award 2022





Mary Nnah

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, has honoured Aishat Anaekwe with the Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award 2022. The third edition of the RAYLF award ceremony which took place at the Oduduwa Hall of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife recently was organised to honour exceptional young leaders in Africa.

100 outstanding young personalities were honoured in different categories of the award covering five RAYLF pillars of governance and leadership, technology and innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment, creative culture, and academic excellence.

Currently, Aishat Yetunde Anaekwe is the Senior Brand Manager of 33 Export and Life Continental Beer. She has provided exemplary leadership in Nigeria Breweries Plc. A silent achiever and a marketer par excellence, she has also shown robust professional prowess that motivates and inspires her team. Her result-oriented leadership style has berthed ground-breaking marketing communication campaigns across the board.

Aishat is a First class graduate of Economics at Covenant University. She also holds a Master’s in Finance with other professional certifications. Having worked with PZ Cussons and Johnson & Johnson, Aishat has continued to break new grounds in proffering cutting-edge solutions and strategies in Nigerian Breweries. She is also a natural leader with the ability to spot revolutionary trends and translate them into winning strategies for her organization. At every level of her interaction with people and work, Aishat shows an unquenchable appetite for excellence and innovation.

Other outstanding youths awarded include Tunde Onakoya, Adebola Williams, Jamil MD Abubakar, Olamilekan Massoud (Laycon), Rinu Oduala, Farida Mohammad Kabir, Ahmad Salihijo, Nancy Isime, Ayodeju Balogun, Abubakar Nur Khalil, Aysha Ahmad Mohammad, Ceewhy Ochoga, Hassan Dantata among others.

The Ooni of Ife instituted the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) to serve as a contemporary community of young people with the finest aspirations of inspiring the future generations of the best and brightest that are irrefutably anchoring a new economic frontier by establishing innovative clusters through various mechanisms that can provide Africa its long-awaited prosperity and competitive advantage.

