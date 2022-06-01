Lulu-Briggs Emerge AP Guber Candidate in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A traditional leader in Rivers State, Chief Dumu Lulu-Briggs, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP) ahead of 2023 general elections in the state.

The business mogul emerged through a consensus by delegates of the party across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

In his acceptance speech, Lulu-Briggs said his emergence as the governorship candidate of the AP is a fresh air to better governance in Rivers state come 2023.

The governorship candidate encouraged his party members to be ready for the task ahead which he said will not be easy, expressing hope that if given opportunity will ensure all- inclusive government that will be the people first.

He said: “I am very humbled that you found me worthy to be your candidate. It is with humility and fear of God that I accept this nomination

“You know that the work has just started. It is destination to Brick House 2023. Make no mistakes about. We have a responsibility to give ourselves the Rivers State of our dream.

“We thank the Rivers State Governor. He came a close second in the primary of his party. APC we still have a former Governor. It tells you that your jobs is cut out. Each of these persons has candidate. You see that those candidates already have godfathers.

“We don’t have a godfather but we have God the father. What God tells us is that when we win election we bring everybody together. We shall run an all-inclusive government”.

In his speech, Chairman, Rivers State Electoral Committee and the National Legal Adviser of Accord Party, Maxwell Mgbudem, said the emergence of the candidate is the beginning of good governance in the state, describing the process as credible, free and fair.

“I came here to represent the national headquarters of Accord to conduct the governorship primary in Rivers State. I can tell you, today begins the process of the change we are telling you about in Rivers State.

“Is an epoch-making event and the people have spoken. They have shown that Dumu Lulu-Briggs is the answer to their yearnings, to their desire to the aspiration”.

