Lagos Hands over Keys, Documents to New Homeowners

As part of fulfillment to make housing available to all residents of Lagos State, the state government yesterday handed over keys to new homeowners in the state.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, used the occasion to call on new homeowners at the Babatunde Olushola Benson Estate, Ibeshe, and LagosHOMS at Sangotedo Phase I Estate to make efforts to keep the two government-owned property well preserved and properly maintained.

He gave the advice to the homeowners during the handover of keys and other documents to them in his office at Alausa, Ikeja recently, saying: “It is important to be mindful of the need to keep the various homes and the estate in good condition to fully achieve the goal of making Lagos a 21st century economy.”

Akinderu-Fatai noted that the estates have been provided with state-of-the-art infrastructures such as good roads, drainages, and water and sewage treatment plants to make life easier and convenient for all the new residents in line with the directives of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“These facilities compare well with others in civilized parts of the world and are to make the dream of decent living come alive for Lagosians as pledged by Governor Sanwo-Olu,” the commissioner stated.

While noting that the facilities can only be sustained with adequate maintenance, he revealed that the state government has appointed qualified organisations that will serve as facility managers for the estates.

According to him, “It is now the responsibility of the new residents to cooperate with appointed government facility managers to keep the estates in workable condition and enhance the value of the residents’ investment in their new homes.”

Akinderu-Fatai averred that the cost of the homes has been greatly subsidised in line with the avowed commitment of the governor to provide decent homes that are within the reach of all and sundry.

The commissioner said with the delivery of Ibeshe and Sangotedo Phase I Estates, an additional number of 4,896 Lagosians have been provided with decent homes based on the premise that each home in the two estates will accommodate at least four people.

He emphasised that the state government is not relenting in its efforts as additional 660 homes are now ready for allocation at the state government housing scheme in Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu, just as the ongoing project at Ndubuisi Kanu Estate in Gbagada as well as in Sangotedo Phase II, LagosHoms Egan Igando, Ita Marun Epe and Ajara are nearing completion.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, enjoined the new homeowners to live in peace with one another, pointing out that the state has not appointed any real estate agent or organisation to act on its behalf, and as such, Lagosians seeking new homes should be wary of fraudsters and impersonators.

Akewusola also implored applicants who are yet to receive allocation letters on the two estates to apply for a change of scheme to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing.

