Food Support Scheme: We’re Not Distracted by Guber Election, Says Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment to continue to champion its statutory obligations towards advancing the socioeconomic fortunes and general well-being of the citizens despite the fact that the state is 46 days to the governorship election.

The government noted that it remains resolute to its commitment to the monthly distribution of food items to the citizens, saying nothing-not even the gubernatorial election-could distract it from implementing the scheme.

This is even as the government flagged off the 14th edition of the Osun Food Support Scheme in line with its commitment to bring succour to the people and banish the scourge of hunger and poverty in the state.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission in Osogbo, the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the scheme was not designed for political patronage, hence the need for its continuation and sustainability since its inception.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the governor noted that the scheme, which had become a point of reference to many, would be implemented throughout the period of his administration, and God willing, it will continue when re-elected for a second term.

According to him, “We will recall that 14 months ago, this scheme was launched by Oyetola, and he made a promise that the food items would be distributed to the generality of the people of the state, most importantly the vulnerable citizens.

“This has continued, and we are glad to say that this is the 14th edition. The issue of election has absolutely nothing to do with the promise made to the people as to their welfare. We are a government, and the government and governance will continue to run regardless of election because it is our firm belief that we have a statutory obligation to ensure their welfare and general well-being.

“The economic impact of this is enormous because if you look at the number of beneficiaries vis-a-vis the economic benefits, you will agree with me that this scheme has really helped to build healthy people and the positive implication of this is that it is only the healthy people that can engage actively in productive economic activities.

“So, we strongly believe that we are impacting both the people and the economy of the state. After all, the food items are bought from within, that is, among our people and there is an economic chain and value to this process.

“Our social intervention initiative goes beyond this monthly food support scheme. We have initiated series of people-oriented programmes that had directly and indirectly impacted greatly the lives of the people and election cannot hinder this. We have said this before and we will continue to say it that this initiative is not for political patronage. It is strictly for the people.”

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus, said the government has no plan to suspend the programme in view of its numerous impacts on the lives of the people.

“As you all know, this has been impactful. If you look at the 30,000 beneficiaries on monthly basis, one doesn’t need to be told to know the impact of such in the economy of the state and the general well-being of the citizens.

“We can say it unequivocally that huge success has been recorded as far as this scheme is concerned, and we are not resting on our oars to ensure that it continues throughout the period of this administration, and by the grace of God, the governor will continue the programme in his second term,” he said.

