Zulum: Rule Me Out of Race for Vice President, Wins Primary



Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday, said he should be ruled out of the contest for the nation’s vice-presidency in 2023, because he was not interested.



Zulum, who was nominated unopposed at the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday for re-election, said his priority was to continue with the progressive work in his state.



The governor, while giving a remark after accepting his nomination as candidate of the APC in Borno for the 2023 governorship, said, “As you all know, the APC will be holding presidential primaries coming weekend. I have seen all kinds of promotional media content, including articles by notable columnists, associating me with the 2023 presidency.



“Let me reveal with apologies, that some close associates of key presidential aspirants, have sent me offers for the position of running mate, as possible Vice President, depending on the outcome of the APC presidential primaries by the weekend.



“I have thought deeply about these offers, because becoming vice-president is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP. I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by governors and ministers and the privilege of having a presidential Jet at one’s disposal. I can see the honour of presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria.



“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno State?



“We have built more than 10,000 houses and currently more of such and reconstructing existing ones, for ongoing resettlement of our people. We have resettled more than 20 communities so far. Yet, thousands of our fellow citizens are still homeless and in desperate need of food, water and healthcare.

“We have adopted a development plan that we are already implementing. I have asked myself, what happens to all these plans that I am central to, which are helping to fast track our recovery in Borno State?”

To that extent, he came to the conclusion that while a chance to become vice-president could benefit his profile as an individual, becoming reelected as Governor of Borno State has the potential of more overall and more assurance of benefit to the good people of the state.

“I, therefore, say that while I thank those who may be considering me for the position of VP, I prefer to stay back and work drastically for the people of Borno State, because for me as a citizen of Borno State, working with others to hastily rebuild Borno State, is the most urgent need and it is beyond any aspiration.

“I profoundly thank everyone, who thought of me worthy of any responsibility and I pray that Allah helps us to work towards the full restoration of peace, the full recovery and growth of Borno State. I am grateful to our party executives at all levels for supporting us. I am grateful to all serving and former public office holders who constitute our stakeholders,”Zulum said.

